Zelenskyy Appoints Kononenko As Ambassador To Estonia Instead Of Betsa

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Maksym Kononenko as ambassador to Estonia instead of Mariana Betsa.

This is stated in decrees No. 159 and 160 of March 17, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kononenko, 42, was Ukraine's ambassador to the Netherlands from December 2021 until September 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2018, the then President Petro Poroshenko appointed the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mariana Betsa as ambassador to Estonia.

Before that, since July 2015, she worked as a speaker of the Foreign Ministry.