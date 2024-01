Germany transferred a new package of military aid to Ukraine. It included shells, drones and armored personnel carriers.

This is reported by the German government.

The new military package includes:

ammunition for Leopard 1 tanks;

25 RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance drones;

8 armored personnel carriers;

16 Mercedes-Benz Zetros refuelers;

5 cars for border guards;

3 civilian cars;

50 SatCom communication terminals;

500 LED lamps;

materials for disposal of explosive ammunition;

almost 2,000 M92 combat helmets.

Also, the German government plans to hand over 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles and 15 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns.

It will be recalled that earlier the head of the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of Germany, Friedrich Merz, called on the government to provide TAURUS cruise missiles to Ukraine. He said that these missiles could destroy the Crimea bridge - "the most important supply route for the russian invasion forces."

On November 6, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Ukraine is continuing with the issue of the transfer of long-range TAURUS missiles.