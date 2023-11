Issue of transferring TAURUS missiles for Ukraine not closed yet - Kuleba

Ukraine continues working on the issue of the transfer of TAURUS long-range missiles, which Germany refuses to supply.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated this in an interview with Welt, European Pravda reports.

"The TAURUS issue is not yet closed to us, and we continue to work on it," the Ukrainian Minister said.

So far, the German government has been refusing to supply Ukraine with long-range weapons, arguing its refusal with fears of being dragged into the war with the russian federation.

TAURUS missiles have a range of about 500 kilometers. Another argument for refusing to provide them for Berlin is the fear of these missiles hitting the territory of the russian federation.

In addition, earlier the head of the German Ministry of Defense, Boris Pistorius, said that TAURUS missiles are unlikely to radically affect the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kuleba believes that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has the decision to transfer TAURUS long-range missiles to Ukraine on his table.

Also, the head of the Bundestag defense committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, said that Chancellor Olaf Scholz is the only one in the coalition who blocks the supply of TAURUS cruise missiles to Ukraine.