The head of the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of Germany, Friedrich Merz, called on the government to provide TAURUS cruise missiles to Ukraine.

As European Pravda writes with reference to Tagesschau.

He said that these missiles could destroy the Crimea bridge - "the most important supply route for the russian invasion forces."

According to him, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz still has to answer to the German people why he does not supply these weapons to Ukraine.

"Is this still a tactic? Is it ignorance? He should answer this question to all of us, including me," Merz criticized the head of the government.

We will remind, after the shelling of Ukraine on December 29, a member of the presidium of the CDU, the head of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the German Bundestag, Norbert Rottgen, called for the provision of German TAURUS cruise missiles to Ukraine.

On November 6, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Ukraine is continuing with the issue of the transfer of long-range TAURUS missiles.

Kuleba also believes that the decision to transfer TAURUS long-range missiles to Ukraine is on the table of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.