This winter, Ukraine was already on the verge of power outages, which was avoided due to the fact that many factors coincided.

Vitalii Zaychenko, chief dispatcher of NEC Ukrenergo, told about this in an interview with Economic Pravda.

According to him, the economy is recovering, which means an increase in consumption by industry and the population. On January 11, Ukraine had another consumption record since the beginning of the war, but we managed to cover this record-breaking level thanks to three factors.

"The first is that a sufficient part of the generation was restored. We turned on everything that could be turned on. The second is that due to the warm December, there is a large flow of water in the Dnieper and Desna Rivers. Yesterday was the maximum of electricity production in the history of winter at the hydroelectric power plants. The third is bad weather, because of which more than a thousand settlements were turned off yesterday, that's more than 600 megawatts. If it weren't for the blackout, we might not have covered the entire deficit," Zaychenko said.

Also, the dispatcher of Ukrenergo separately noted that the morning air alerts also "help" to balance the power system. During alerts, consumption drops by about 300 megawatts.

According to him, in fact, Ukraine was on the brink before the introduction of consumption restrictions.

"God helped with the weather, Ukrhydroenergo produced more, the missile danger reduced consumption, power was cut off in populated areas due to bad weather. This is not good for consumers, but a "plus" for balancing the system. It must be understood that imports do not come in very well during such cold periods, so that the prices in the European Union are higher and there are no imports due to economic conditions. It is usually very difficult to get emergency aid in such cold periods, because our neighbors themselves are working at the limits of their capabilities. That is why we got by so thinly, thinly," Zaychenko explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Yasno will start disconnecting debtors on January 29.

At the end of December 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled the ban on the termination of the provision of housing and utility services to the population in case of non-payment or incomplete payment, as well as on the charging and collection of fines (penalties) for arrears for housing and utility services.

The D.Solutions company under the Yasno brand develops the business of supplying electricity and gas, implements solutions for energy efficiency and for e-vehicles.