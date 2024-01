Invaders carry out attacks with support of armored vehicles and aviation on Tavria axis - Tarnavskyi

The russian occupiers continue infantry attacks supported by armored vehicles and aircraft in the operating zone of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group. Last day, January 16, the enemy launched 23 air strikes, conducted 53 combat clashes and carried out 702 artillery shelling attacks.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, announced this on his Telegram channel.

According to Tarnavskyi, our defenders men and women firmly maintain defense and conduct active actions on certain axes.

The total losses of the enemy last day amounted to 368 people and 29 pieces of military equipment. In particular, 5 tanks, 5 AFVs, 4 artillery systems, 8 UAVs, 5 cars and 2 units of special equipment were destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, January 17, russian occupation troops were attacking on six axes in the east and south of Ukraine. The tensest areas of the front remained in the area of ​ ​ Lyman, Avdiivka and Mariinka, Donetsk Region.

It was also reported that the troops of the aggressor country of the russian federation on Tuesday evening and on the night of Wednesday, January 17, attacked the territory of Ukraine with the use of 20 strike drones and two S-300 missiles. Air defense forces destroyed 19 kamikaze drones.