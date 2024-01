Occupiers boost pressure in Lyman area, do not stop attacks near Avdiyivka and Mariyinka – General Staff

During the past day, the russian occupation forces conducted an offensive on six axes in the east and south of Ukraine. The most tense areas of the front remain in the areas of Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka in the Donetsk Region.

This follows from the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

During the past day, 98 combat clashes took place. Twenty-nine airstrikes and four missile strikes by the occupiers were recorded. The russians shelled more than 120 settlements with mortars and artillery.

Occupiers also stormed the positions of the Ukrainian military on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson axes.

Kupiyansk Axis

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations on the Kupiyansk Axis.

Lyman Axis

On the Lyman Axis, the Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in Terny, Yampolivka, and Torske areas of the Donetsk Region.

Another 17 attacks were repelled by the Ukrainian military near Makiyivka, Bilohorivka, and in the territory of Serebrianske Forestry in the Luhansk Region, as well as north of Hryhorivka and Vesele, Donetsk Region.

Bakhmut Axis

On the Bakhmut Axis, the Defense Forces repelled nine attacks by the occupiers near Ivankivske, Klishchiyivka, and Andriyivka, Donetsk Region.

Avdiyivka Axis

On the Avdiyivka Axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka.

The defense forces hold their ground, inflicting heavy losses on the invaders. So, last day, they managed to repulse 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, and Avdiyivka.

Another 15 russian attacks were repulsed near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk Region.

Mariyinka Axis

On the Mariyinka Axis, our defenders continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region. Seventeen attacks were repelled there during the day.

Shakhtarsk Axis

The occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) operations on the Shakhtarsk Axis.

Zaporizhzhia Axis

On the Zaporizhzhia Axis, the Defense Forces repelled the enemy's attack west of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Kherson Axis

On the Kherson Axis, the Defense Forces will continue measures to expand the bridgehead.

Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions.

Last day, the enemy carried out six unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

