The troops of russia attacked the territory of Ukraine on Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday, January 17, using 20 attack drones and two S-300 missiles. Air defense forces destroyed 19 kamikaze drones.

This follows from a statement posted by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Telegram.

"Overnight into January 17, 2024, the enemy launched an attack with 20 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, RF, and two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod Region, RF, in the direction of Kharkiv," the Air Force said.

It is also reported that 19 Shaheds were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defense forces of the Defense Forces.

Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups were involved in displaying the air attack. Anti-aircraft defense worked in the Zaporizhzhia, Mykolayiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad Regions.

The troops of the aggressor state, russia, hit Odesa with drones. Their debris became the cause of fires, and people were also injured.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the russian occupation forces struck the center of Kharkiv with two missiles, previously S-300. Civilian residential infrastructure and high-rise buildings were damaged as a result of the attack in the middle of the city.

The number of people injured as a result of the russian missile attack on Kharkiv, carried out on the evening of January 16, has increased to 17 people, of whom two are in serious condition.