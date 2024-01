Rada leadership for third time refuses to consider dismissal of MP Bezuhla from post of national security com

The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada has refused to put on the agenda of today's parliament meeting a draft resolution on the recall of the Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, Mariana Bezuhla, from the post of the deputy chairperson of the committee on national security, defense and intelligence.

The co-chairperson of the European Solidarity faction Iryna Herashchenko and the MP from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this on their Telegram channels, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Stefanchuk refuses to put on the agenda a decree on the recall of Bezuhla from the post of the deputy chairman of the national security committee," Herashchenko wrote.

The MP believes that Bezuhla is "not at all ready for parliamentary and political work, but has a "roof" in the Office of the President."

"Again they refused to put a decree on Bezuhla (her dismissal)," Zhelezniak also wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 10, parliamentarians insisted on considering the issue of recalling Bezuhla from the post of the deputy chairperson of the committee, but Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk refused to put the relevant draft resolution to a vote and closed the meeting.

On January 11, the Rada did not consider the dismissal of Bezuhla, although at the last meeting, the work of parliament was paralyzed in order to consider this issue.

According to the draft resolution (No. 10391 of January 6), the national security committee recommends that the Rada recall MP Bezuhla from the post of the deputy chairperson of the committee "due to circumstances that make it impossible for her to fulfill her duties."