Ukraine will receive USD 1.6 billion in assistance from Switzerland between 2025 and 2028

Switzerland will provide Ukraine with CHF 1.5 billion (roughly USD 1.6 billion) of aid that the country will receive in tranches between 2025 and 2028.

The corresponding statement was made by Swiss President Viola Amherd during a press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to her, the Swiss leadership sees a special focus on restoring Ukraine from the consequences of hostilities.

"From the Federal Council's perspective, recovery is of strategic importance to the stability of the continent," Amherd said.

The leader of Switzerland added that the political compass for the restoration of Ukraine is the principles laid down at the conference on the restoration of the country in 2022.

In order to support Ukraine, the Swiss leadership planned to provide CHF 1.5 billion of assistance between 2025 and 2028.

Recall that earlier today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Switzerland to meet with the head of the country, members of parliament, leaders of parties and factions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during today's meeting, Zelenskyy and Amherd agreed to begin preparations for the Global Peace Summit.