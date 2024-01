President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Switzerland on a working visit to participate in the Davos Forum.

This was reported in the Telegram channel of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"In Bern, I will hold talks with the heads of both chambers of the parliament, heads of parties and factions, President Viola Amherd," he wrote.

Zelenskyy also plans to thank for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"I believe that Switzerland's participation in the Peace Formula and its relevant experience will help bring a just peace closer to our vision," the President added.

Another topic of conversation will be the return of children abducted by russia, sanctions and the search for mechanisms that would allow the use of frozen russian assets.

"In Davos, I will hold important bilateral meetings with representatives of the EU and NATO in order to support the dynamics of our Euro-Atlantic integration, as well as with the leaders of states and big businesses in order to strengthen the defense and economic stability of Ukraine," the country's leader emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov proposed to create an international working group at the level of Ministers of Defense and National Security Advisors to work out a mechanism for withdrawing the troops of the aggressor state of russia from Ukraine.

The organizers of the World Economic Forum in Davos announced the personal participation of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in one of the events on January 16.