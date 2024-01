The destruction of the A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and the defeat of the Il-22 air command post of the aggressor state of russia may delay subsequent rocket attacks on the territory of Ukraine.

Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, announced this at a briefing in Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She stressed that on January 14, two units of russian aviation were shot down, which were of great importance for the aggressor.

According to her, the A-50 aircraft served in fact as the eyes of the enemy, because thanks to the aircraft equipment, the enemy watched the territory of Ukraine and directed missile attacks.

"It was with the help of А-50 that the situation with future goals was exposed as much as possible. Therefore, we will count on the fact that the strike was as tangible as possible and at least will delay future missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine," Humeniuk said.

The spokeswoman added that the respective enemy command posts were deployed on these two aircraft.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 15, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi confirmed the destruction of russian A-50 and Il-22 aircraft by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On January 15, the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat said that the affected Il-22 air control point of the russian federation cannot be restored.

In addition, on January 15, the Defense Forces of the south of Ukraine showed video of the last flight of the russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.