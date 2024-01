Ukraine is constantly increasing the production of artillery, there are also new support packages for the Defense Forces and "good news" about the country's air defense.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address on Sunday, January 14.

Zelenskyy said that in just two weeks of the current year, Ukraine gained new strength and opportunities. According to him, new support packages and agreements on the joint production of weapons and ammunition are already ready for the country's defenders.

"Drones are a particularly sensitive issue. There will be more drones. We are preparing another good news regarding air defense. We remember both missiles and electronic warfare devices - there will be more. And month by month we are increasing our Ukrainian artillery production," the President emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 11, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is against a pause in the war in favor of russia.

On January 11, Ukraine and Estonia agreed on cooperation in the production of radio electronic warfare (EW).

On January 10, Ukraine and Lithuania agreed on the joint production of drones and EW systems.