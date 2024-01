Zelenskyy on pause in war: there will definitely be no pauses in favor of russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is against a pause in the war, because it will benefit russia and help it regroup in order to better prepare for the next stage of the war.

Zelenskyy said this during a joint press conference with the President of Estonia Alar Karis in Tallinn, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now this pause is not just a frozen conflict, it's just a pause that will help them. They don't have time. Yes, you're right: the world also doesn't have time to fill Ukraine's warehouses. But nevertheless, today the world is helping Ukraine, and russia has deficit. And we see how this deficit affects their stability on the battlefield. Give a break? Take a chance? Give two or three years to the russian federation? Well, then they can run us over. We would not take such a risk. And thank God that all this is decided in Ukraine, and therefore there will definitely be no pauses in favor of russia," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that russia currently has a large deficit of drones and artillery, which is why large purchases of Shaheds are underway from Iran, and russia has already received more than a million artillery shells from North Korea.

He also added that the russians' support for this war is not growing because they have begun to feel the war on themselves. Also, sanctions limit the ability of the russian economy to support further war.

"It is not happening very quickly, but it is happening," the President said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that a pause in the war would give russia an opportunity to regroup.

"I am not saying that a long war is in favor of Ukraine. Any war is not in favor of Ukraine. We are against this war from the first day and will be against it until the last. But today this pause is an opportunity to regroup for russia as well. The pause will continue to their benefit," he said.

Regarding the Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto's statement that the time has come for diplomacy to pave the way for peace between russia and Ukraine, Zelenskyy replied that he had no such negotiations with Italy.

"I have not had any such negotiations with Italy at the level of leaders, at any level, so it is difficult for me to comment. Regarding battle plans: while everything is being decided in the offices of Ukraine, our struggle will be in favor of Ukraine. And while it is happening, this is how it is," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of Thursday, January 11, Zelenskyy arrived in the Estonian capital, Tallinn.

On January 10, Zelenskyy arrived on an unannounced visit to Vilnius (Lithuania) to meet with the country's leadership to coordinate further European support and cooperation in the field of EW and drones.