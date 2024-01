During the past day, January 13, the Defense Forces destroyed 840 occupiers, the total number of enemy personnel losses was 370,000. In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 10 russian tanks, 33 armored combat vehicles, and 2 air defense systems.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to January 14, 2024 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 370,000 (+840) people,

tanks - 6,075 (+10) units,

armored combat vehicles - 11,302 (+33) units,

artillery systems - 8,747 (+19) units,

MLRS - 957 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 648 (+2) units,

aircraft - 329 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 6,861 (+13),

cruise missiles - 1,814 (+8),

ships/boats - 23 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 11,667 (+35) units,

special equipment - 1,353 (+8).

It is noted that the data is being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the russian occupation forces on the left bank of the Kherson Region are indeed shooting down their own drones, trying to counter Ukrainian UAVs.

Meanwhile, analysts at the American Institute for the Study of War believe that Ukrainian air defense forces are capable of detecting patterns in russian attacks, as well as introducing new approaches and, accordingly, adapting to them.