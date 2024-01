Ukrainian air defense forces are capable of detecting patterns in russian attacks, as well as introducing new approaches and, accordingly, adapting to them.

This is stated in the summary of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Thus, it is indicated that the report of the Ukrainian military about disabling more than 20 missiles with the help of "active countermeasures by means of radio-electronic warfare" may indicate the development of Ukrainian means of radio-electronic warfare, which are usually attributed to the disabling of russian drones, but not missile systems.

ISW also previously assessed that russia's strike campaigns on Ukraine and Ukraine's adaptation to countering new russian strike systems are part of a broader tactical and technological race between offensive and defensive long-range aviation and air defense capabilities.

Analysts cite data from the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, who noted that the russian attack on January 13 was similar to the attack carried out by russian forces on January 8, as well as on previous occasions.

"Which indicates that Ukrainian troops will probably be able to detect patterns in russian attacks, as well as introduce new approaches and, accordingly, adapt to them," ISW notes.

We will remind, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the night of January 13, the russian invaders launched a missile attack on Ukraine, using 40 appropriate munitions - cruise, aeroballistic, ballistic, aviation, anti-aircraft guided missiles and attack UAVs, of which 8 were destroyed by air defense forces. Most of them did not hit the target thanks to the work of the Ukrainian electronic warfare systems.