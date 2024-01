Russian occupation troops on the left bank of the Kherson Region are actually shooting down their own drones, trying to counter Ukrainian UAVs.

This was reported by the spokeswoman of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Nataliya Humeniuk on the air of the telethon.

Thus, she confirmed the information of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), which reported on the fact that the russians shot down their own drones on the left bank of the Kherson Region.

"Unfortunately, not as often as we would like, but still there are such facts, indeed. And the saturation of the air in this sense with unmanned aerial vehicles is really a very difficult orientation both for our forces and for the enemy in order to the relevant EW tools worked in the right direction. But still, our work is quite effective. The enemy is significantly confused that our work is of higher quality, and they lose their drones trying to counter our electronic warfare system," she said.

At the same time, Humeniuk noted that the russian occupation forces "quite powerfully" use weapons - both FPV drones and other modifications of UAVs to drop, in particular, fragmentary, explosive munitions that harm the civilian population.

"In particular, they focus on the accumulation of cars, the accumulation of people in general, where there are humanitarian aid distribution points. That is, they continue terrorist activities. That is why we call on people not to gather in open areas, to remember this danger from the air," the spokeswoman emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, British intelligence previously explained why the russian occupation forces on the left bank of the Dnieper are unable to counter Ukrainian FPV drones and are suffering significant losses in military equipment in the Krynky sector due to a lack of electronic warfare equipment.

Meanwhile, the russian troops are not giving up their attempts to knock out the Ukrainian units from their occupied positions in the Kherson axis.