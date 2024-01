Defense Forces repel 37 russian attacks last day in Avdiyivka and Maryinka axes. Situation at front

During the past 24 hours, 61 combat clashes took place at the front. The russian occupation forces do not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka, as well as knock out Ukrainian units from their positions in the Kherson axis.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, during the past day, the enemy launched 32 missile and 91 air strikes, carried out 82 shelling from MLRS against the positions of the Ukrainian troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Settlements of the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions were hit by airstrikes.

More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv Regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the North Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG) in the Volyn and Polissia axes, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSTG in the Kupyansk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 4 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv Region.

In the Lyman axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 4 attacks of the occupiers in the districts of Makiyivka, Luhansk Region, and Terny, Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 2 enemy attacks near Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka, Donetsk Region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria OSTG in the Avdiyivka axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 5 enemy attacks in the Novobakhmutivka, Avdiyivka areas, and another 15 attacks near Sieverne, Pervomayske, and Nevelske, Donetsk Region.

In the Maryinka axis, Ukrainian units continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka and Novomykhaylivka, Donetsk Region, where 17 attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarsk axis, the Defense Forces repelled 4 enemy attacks south of Prechystivka, west of Staromayorske and south of Rivnopil, Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 2 attacks by the occupiers in the Robotyne area of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSTG in the Kherson axis, the Defense Forces will continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock out Ukrainian units from their positions. During the past day, the enemy carried out 5 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

Meanwhile, during the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Also, 7 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles and one Kh-59 guided air missile were destroyed by air defense forces and means.

In addition, units of the missile forces hit 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 9 artillery facilities, 4 air defense facilities, an ammunition depot and the enemy's radio-electronic warfare station.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Forbes sources reported that the russian army lost at least 2,619 tanks during the 23-month war in Ukraine. Considering that the russian armed forces entered the war in February 2022 with 2,987 tanks, about 90% of this number was destroyed in almost two years.