Russian occupation troops on the left bank of the Dnieper are not able to counteract Ukrainian FPV drones and suffer significant losses in military equipment in the Krynky sector due to a lack of electronic warfare.

This is stated in the daily intelligence update of the British Ministry of Defence, published on X.

Thus, analysts state that Ukrainian forces operating on the left bank of the Dnieper use unmanned aerial vehicles (FPV drones) equipped with ammunition for striking russian troops.

It is indicated that UAVs are used together with artillery to defeat equipment of russian troops. The agency gives an assessment of a russian military blogger, according to whom, 90% of russian military equipment in the Krynky sector was destroyed.

"Russia's inability to counter the FPV-UAVs is likely due to a shortage of Russian Electronic Warfare capability in the area," the review said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported on January 10, the Defence Forces continue to inflict fire damage on the places of deployment of the enemy, its positions and rear. In particular, on the left bank of the Dnieper, a Grad MLRS, a Murom-M video surveillance complex, an EW station and observation posts of the russians were destroyed in a day.