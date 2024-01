Ukraine, attacking port facilities and the military fleet of the russian federation, was able to push it to the southeastern part of the Black Sea and restore navigation. Our state controls the northern part.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov stated this in an interview with Le Monde.

"We regularly attack the enemy's navy and port facilities, so the russians hurriedly had to move everything to the southeast. They are trying to create a naval base in Ochamchire in the occupied territory of Georgia," he said.

According to him, the northern part of the Black Sea is under the control of Ukraine, as are gas-producing platforms.

"Sea export corridors, which are very important for our economy, are functioning again, even despite the risks," Budanov said.

The head of the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence said that in 2023 the first Ukrainian landings on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea took place, "although some considered them impossible."

"This gives hope - especially to Ukrainians on the peninsula who have been living under russian occupation for 10 years, and many of them have already begun to give up," Budanov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine exports as much cargo as it did before the start of a full-scale war with russia.

On July 17, russia announced the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of shipping in the Black Sea to provide a "grain corridor."