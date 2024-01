Ukraine exports as much cargo by sea as it did before full-scale war with russia - Navy

Ukraine exports as much cargo via the sea corridor as it did before the start of a full-scale war with russia.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesperson for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), said this on the air of the telethon on Thursday, January 11.

"The vast majority of the cargo is grain, which is so lacking in the so-called global South. As for its (sea corridor - ed.) operation, it actually reached its capacity before a full-scale invasion. We have already crossed the 500-ship mark and more than 10 million tons of cargo," said Pletenchuk.

According to him, it is not worth saying that the grain agreement is an alternative to the Ukrainian corridor because the number of cargoes speaks for itself.

Russia withdrew from the grain agreement, which ensured the export of Ukrainian agricultural products through the Black Sea. In August, Ukraine announced new temporary traffic routes for civilian vessels to/from Black Sea ports. After that, the russian army began actively shelling seaports in Odesa.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 21, the bulk carrier Resilient Africa arrived at the Turkish Bosphorus Strait.

This is the first ship with grain from Ukraine that passed through the Black Sea through the temporary corridor.

On July 17, russia announced the withdrawal of shipping safety guarantees in the Black Sea to ensure the "grain corridor."