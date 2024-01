More than 1,800 trucks waiting in queues on border with Poland - State Border Guard Service

There are more than 1,800 trucks in queues at checkpoints on the border with Poland. The blocking continues at the checkpoints: Yahodyn, Rava-Ruska and Krakovets.

Andrii Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon.

Reportedly, about a thousand vehicles are at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint, which is more than at the other three checkpoints - Yahodyn, Rava-Ruska and Krakovets.

"Of course, we also see a queue opposite the Shehyni checkpoint, because, in fact, drivers and carriers are looking for routes on which they can cross the border. As of the morning, a thousand cargo vehicles were opposite the Shehyni. And about eight hundred vehicles - opposite those three directions that still are blocked," he said.

Demchenko added that the blocking continues in three directions - at the Yahodyn, Rava-Ruska and Krakovets checkpoints.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier on Monday, December 11, it became known about the resumption of truck traffic through the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint.

Recall that as of the morning of December 10, there were more than 3,000 trucks on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

We also reported that Ukrzaliznytsia carried out transportation of trucks to Poland by rail.