Truck traffic by the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint has been resumed, Polish carriers have completed the blocking at this checkpoint.

The State Border Guard Service has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the information received from the Border Guard of the Republic of Poland, today at 2 p.m. (Kyiv time), the protest of Polish carriers in front of the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint completed. Registration and passage of cargo vehicles through the border in both directions is carried out as usual," the State Border Service reports.

Border guards note that before the blockade, 1,200-1,300 trucks crossed the border through this direction during the day, while during the protest, 100-130 trucks were registered for entry into Ukraine during the day, 30 - for exit.

The unblocking of this checkpoint was also announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov on Facebook.

He noted that the blocking of the largest cargo checkpoint lasted for more than a month, difficult work was carried out to unlock it, but it was not yet completed - the border should be fully unlocked, and further lockdowns prevented.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began a strike on the border with Ukraine in order to block the movement of Ukrainian freight transport, then they blocked three checkpoints: Krakovets-Korczowa, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, Yahodyn-Dorohusk.