The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) is asking the court to punish Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal for disclosing information about the whistleblower.

The NACP declares that the Prime Minister of Ukraine has committed an administrative offense provided for in Part 2 of Article 172-8 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, because he illegally disclosed information about the whistleblower, which became known to him in connection with the performance of official duties.

The NACP invited Shmyhal to review the protocol for January 10, but he did not appear on the specified date and did not report the reasons for his absence.

Therefore, the NACP sent the protocol for consideration to the court at the place where the offense was committed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACP accuses Shmyhal of not submitting the resolutions for the anti-corruption examination and demands an official investigation.

The NACP emphasizes that, according to the legislation, the whistleblower cannot be brought to disciplinary responsibility or subjected to other negative measures of influence by his manager or employer.