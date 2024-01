The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has accused Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal of not providing resolutions for anti-corruption examination.

This is stated in the NACP message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has submitted an order to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal to eliminate violations of the requirements of the Law of Ukrain On the Prevention of Corruption. During 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allowed the adoption of 131 resolutions in violation of the requirements of Art. 55 of the Law of Ukraine On the Prevention of Corruption in terms of non-submission of draft relevant regulatory acts for anti-corruption examination," the statement said.

It is noted that among these resolutions there are a number of socially important areas of life, such as the approval of the budgets of social insurance funds, housing of certain categories of citizens, the issue of cultural heritage objects, the issue of eliminating the consequences of armed aggression of the russian federation, the creation of various centers for support and protection of civilians.

Among such areas are also those that are leaders in the number of corruption risks, in particular, the government did not send resolutions related to issues of customs, border crossing, changes to the procedures for using funds for anti-corruption examination.

The NACP requires an internal investigation to establish the causes and conditions leading to these violations, to take measures to eliminate them, as well as to bring to disciplinary responsibility the guilty officials of the Cabinet of Ministers and the relevant central executive authorities.

The Agency emphasizes that the NACP's orders are mandatory, for failure to comply with the order, a head of a body, enterprise, institution, organization bears the responsibility provided for by the Code of Administrative Offenses.

It is necessary to inform the NACP about the execution of the order within 10 working days from the date of its receipt.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, the NACP compiled an administrative protocol on corruption against the chairman of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries Ivan Rudyi.