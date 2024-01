Turkiye, Bulgaria and Romania will jointly search for and neutralize sea mines that drift in some areas of the Black Sea after the start of a full-scale russian invasion of Ukraine.

The corresponding memorandum was signed by representatives of the three countries on Thursday, January 11. It is reported by Bloomberg.

The Turkish-led initiative aims to defuse mines in the Black Sea that could threaten the safety of shipping in the region.

This initiative is also aimed at strengthening the vital export of agricultural products for Ukraine, which provides the country with financing.

A secondary motive for the initiative is to exclude other NATO members, including the United Kingdom and the United States, in order to avoid possible escalation in the region.

The agency notes that although all three countries that signed the memorandum are members of NATO, the initiative to neutralize mines is not considered as an alliance operation as such.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 28, 2023, a civilian ship under the flag of Panama struck a mine in the Black Sea. It moved with a cargo of grain to one of the Danube ports.

As part of the Maritime Coalition, Ukraine will receive two Sandown minesweepers from the UK.