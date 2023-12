In the Black Sea, a civilian vessel under the flag of Panama was blown up on russian mine while on its way to load grain at one of the Danube ports. Two sailors were injured.

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces in the Telegram channel.

It is reported that the vessel lost speed and control, a fire broke out on the upper deck, and the captain fixed the vessel on the shoal to avoid flooding.

Boats of the Maritime Guard and Search and Rescue Service immediately assisted the crew and brought medics on board.

"One person was treated on the spot, the second wounded person was taken to the nearest hospital for further examination, accompanied by medics. His condition is satisfactory," the report says.

Tugboats are directed to the vessel for removal from the shoal and delivery to the port.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the three NATO countries plan to soon sign an agreement on joint countermeasures against mines in the Black Sea.

In addition, Ukraine will receive 23 high-speed boats, two Sandown demining ships and 20 Viking armored amphibious vehicles as part of the "Maritime Coalition" from Norway and Great Britain.