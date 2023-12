Ukraine will receive 23 high-speed boats, two Sandown demining ships and 20 Viking armored amphibious vehicles within the framework of the Maritime Coalition from Norway and Britain.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated this in a message on Twitter on Monday, December 11.

"The UK and Norway will lead the new Coalition on Maritime Opportunities. The Coalition will propose a plan for the development of the Naval Forces of Ukraine," the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The two countries will transfer 23 high-speed boats, two demining ships and 20 Viking armored amphibious vehicles to Ukraine to strengthen positions at sea.

British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said that the economy of Ukraine continues to be affected by the blockade of the aggressor state of russia in the Black Sea, which significantly reduced the country's ability to transport vital export goods by sea. Strengthening the maritime potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular, countering the threat from russian sea mines, will help restore Ukraine's maritime exports.

Today it was announced that the UK and Norway will co-lead a Maritime Capability Coalition that will offer a blueprint for the development of Ukraine’s Navy. The re-building effort has begun with the UK providing new ships and equipment. https://t.co/85weUwkwXr



🇬🇧🇺🇦🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/VIGzBqjLf0 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) December 11, 2023

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine agreed with partners to receive warships to ensure the safety of ships in the "grain corridor" in the Black Sea.

On October 2, British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps denied that the Royal Navy could help protect commercial ships carrying Ukrainian grain and other food for export in the Black Sea.

On September 8, The Telegraph reported that the British Royal Air Force was conducting patrols over the Black Sea to deter the aggressor state of russia from attacking civilian Ukrainian grain vessels.