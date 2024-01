Zelenskyy arrives in Lithuania to coordinate further European support and cooperation in the field of EW and d

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Vilnius (Lithuania) for a meeting with the country's leadership to coordinate further European support and cooperation in the field of electronic warfare (EW) and drones.

Zelenskyy announced this on the Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Our reliable friends and principled partners are Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. Later, I will be in Tallinn and Riga, and today - Vilnius. Negotiations with the President, Prime Minister, and Speaker of the Seimas. Meetings with representatives of political forces, mass media, and the Ukrainian community," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that the topics of his meeting will be security, integration into the EU and NATO, cooperation in the field of EW and drones, and further coordination of European support.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in December, Lithuania provided a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which in particular includes several thousand ammunition for portable anti-tank grenade launchers and several million rounds of ammunition.

Lithuania is actively calling on its allies to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

In November, Lithuania provided Ukraine with two launchers for the NASAMS anti-aircraft missile complex. At the end of November, it became known that the air defense systems supplied by Lithuania were put on combat duty in Ukraine.