On the morning of Thursday, January 11, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the Estonian capital, Tallinn.

This was announced on Twitter (X) by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Margus Tsahkna.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba arrived in the Estonian capital together with Zelenskyy.

"It is a great honor to welcome good friends and allies Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dmytro Kuleba in Tallinn. We give a strong signal and assurance to Ukraine that Estonia is firmly on their side, and together we will win this war," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Vilnius (Lithuania) on Wednesday, January 10, for a meeting with the country's leadership to coordinate further European support and cooperation in the field of EW and drones.

Ukraine and Lithuania agreed on the joint production of drones and electronic warfare (EW).