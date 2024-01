Two unknown unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) fell on the territory of the Engels airbase in the Saratov Region of the russian federation. Earlier, the russians said that a drone was shot down over the region.

This is evidenced by reports from the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation and russian Telegram channels.

This morning, the russian Ministry of Defense reported that an allegedly Ukrainian drone was destroyed in the sky over the Saratov Region.

The russian department did not provide any photo or video evidence for this.

Later, the ASTRA Telegram channel reported, citing its own sources, that two drones participated in the attack on the Saratov Region.

They were allegedly really shot down by russian air defense systems, but fell on the territory of Engels air base.

At present, there are no details of the night attack on the russian military airfield.

Engels is an air base of the Aerospace Forces of the russian federation, located near the city of Engels, Saratov Region.

According to open source information, as of 2021, Engels is the only air base where Tu-160 strategic bombers are based.

These aircraft are used by the russian occupation army to launch missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion of the russian federation.

Recall that in December 2022, Ukrainian drones attacked the russian Engels airbase, as a result of which two Tu95MS bombers were damaged.

Then it became known that the Dyagilevo military airfield was attacked near russian Ryazan.

We also reported that at the end of December 2022, drones again attacked the Engels airbase of the invaders. The attack killed three russian servicemen.

And in September 2023, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine told which weapons in December 2022 attacked the Engels and Dyagilevo airfields.