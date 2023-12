Lithuania announced new package of military assistance to Ukraine. What it included

Minister for National Defence of Lithuania Arvydas Anusauskas has announced that his country provided Ukraine with another package of military assistance.

His words are quoted by the press service of the Lithuanian Ministry.

According to Anusauskas, the Ukrainian military will receive several thousand units of shells for portable anti-tank grenade launchers and several million rounds of ammunition.

The military aid package to Ukraine also included about a thousand folding beds.

"We hear urgent requests from Ukraine and continue to provide support in accordance with the stated needs," Anusauskas said.

He also said that Lithuania actively encourages its allies to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

Anusauskas added that his country has already developed a plan for long-term support for Ukraine for the next three years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, this year Lithuania handed over to Ukraine two launchers of the NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems.

At the end of November, it became known that the air defense systems supplied by Lithuania were on combat duty in Ukraine.

We also reported that Lithuania supplied generators and other materials for use by the Ukrainian military in cold weather conditions.