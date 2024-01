Zelenskyy approves composition of delegation for negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the Order on the creation of a delegation of Ukraine to participate in negotiations on the development and preparation of bilateral and multilateral international agreements between Ukraine and other states on security guarantees for the state.

The corresponding document No. 2/2024-rp was published on the website of the Office of the President on Monday, January 8.

The delegation to participate in the negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine included:

Yermak Andrii Borysovych - Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, head of the delegation

Budanov Kyrylo Oleksiyovych - head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Zhovkva Ihor Ivanovych - Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Kamyshin Oleksandr Mykolayovych - Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine

Korynevych Anton Oleksandrovych - Ambassador on Special Assignment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Lytvynenko Oleksandr Valeriyovych - Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Maliuk Vasyl Vasyliovych - Head of the Security Service of Ukraine

Mashovets Roman Vasyliovych - Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Mudra Iryna Romanivna – Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine

Pavliuk Oleksandr Oleksiyovych - First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Tochytskyi Mykola Stanislavovych - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Umierov Rustem Enverovych - Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Fomenko Ihor Oleksandrovych - Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine

Baranetskyi Ihor Olehovych - Deputy Head of the Euro-Atlantic Integration and International Security Department of the Department for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Kovalenko Hennadii Anatoliyovych - Director of the Department of International Defense Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Martyniuk Vitalii Leonidovych - Deputy Head of the Department - Head of the Department of Strategic Analysis of National Security and Defense of the Department of National Security and Defense of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also decided to approve the Directives of the delegation of Ukraine for negotiations on the development and preparation of bilateral and multilateral international agreements between Ukraine and other states on security guarantees for Ukraine, which are added in secret.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 12, the leaders of the Group of Seven countries agreed on a joint declaration on support for Ukraine, which is a step towards the conclusion of bilateral security agreements.

In December, Ukraine began consultations with the EU on security guarantees.

On December 5, the Ministry of Defense announced that the package of security guarantees of the European Union for Ukraine includes nine priorities, including assistance with military equipment and equipment, training of the Ukrainian military and cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry.