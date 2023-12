The package of security guarantees of the European Union for Ukraine includes nine priorities, including assistance with military equipment and equipment, training of the Ukrainian military and cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, representatives of the European External Action Service arrived in Kyiv to start consultations on the package of security guarantees for Ukraine on behalf of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

The EU's long-term aid directions were presented by Charles Fries - Deputy Secretary General for Common Security and Defense Policy of the European External Affairs Service - during negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yurii Dzhyhyr.

The package for Ukraine includes nine priorities for the future security obligations of the European Union for Ukraine:

assistance with military equipment and equipment;

training of the Ukrainian military;

cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry;

countering cyber and hybrid threats;

assistance in demining;

implementation of reforms related to the process of accession to the EU;

strengthening the ability to control weapons stocks;

supporting nuclear safety efforts;

exchange of intelligence, in particular satellite images.

Fries also assured that the EU is trying to provide aid to Ukraine as quickly as it is needed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 4, the Office of the President reported that Ukraine and the European Union have started consultations on concluding a bilateral agreement on security guarantees.

On July 12, the leaders of the G7 countries (G7: USA, Canada, Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan) agreed on a joint declaration on support for Ukraine, which is a step towards the conclusion of bilateral security agreements.

Ukraine has already started bilateral consultations with all G7 countries.