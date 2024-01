In the temporarily occupied Crimea, russians are forced to change the priorities of their air defense systems due to effective strikes by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the joint press center of the South Operational Command, announced this at a briefing.

"The air defense system of the Crimean Peninsula was deployed very powerful. The enemy, realizing that it has accumulated considerable resources there and the future replenishment of forces for those units that are now involved in combat work along the line of contact in mainland Ukraine, they are really trying to defend themselves quite powerfully. But our combat work was so effective that they now have to measure new priorities for arranging air protection systems," she said.

In particular, Humeniuk noted, protecting the Crimea bridge is the priority, since this is one of the main logistical transport arteries, "despite its conditional non-combat capability, its use in a limited sense."

"They also continue to powerfully defend the Sevastopol Bay - this is the logistics associated with loading the Kalibrs first of all, since they took out most ships and boats, but these facilities for ensuring the viability of missile carriers, equipping them with missiles remain very important," she explained.

The spokeswoman added that there also remain two priority facilities: the sites for launching the Shahed-type UAVs - Cape Chauda and near Balaklava.

"In addition, there are still quite a few objects of aviation infrastructure on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, which the enemy uses to base tactical aviation and preserve certain property," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 4, at about 3 p.m., the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the command post of the formation of the russian occupation forces near Sevastopol.

Prior to this, on December 26, the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk announced the destruction of a large landing ship Novocherkassk by Ukraine in the port of occupied Feodosia.

The defense forces of the south of Ukraine published a photo of the remains of Novocherkassk, hit by Ukrainian defenders.