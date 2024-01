The Cabinet of Ministers plans to launch a large-scale reform of higher education in 2024.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This year we plan to launch a large-scale reform of higher education. Now there is the study "on a budget" and under contract. We propose to change this approach in order to reach as many students as possible with state support," he said.

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a bill that provides that in the future students will be able to study at the expense of state orders, state grants, preferential loans, as well as on the contract form of study.

In addition to the state order, which provides for the free study of a student for budget funds, a model of state grants is introduced, which will allow to fully or partially cover the cost of study. These grants will not need to be returned, they do not provide for any obligation to work out. The size of the grant will be influenced by the results of external assessment of knowledge and the chosen specialty.

"Now 60% of students study on a contract. Our goal is that on the contrary, more than 60% of students receive different types of state support," the Prime Minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state budget for 2024 increases education funding by 22% to UAH 171.2 billion and allows increasing teachers’ salaries by 10.4% from January and by another 12.6% from April.

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to cancel the delay from mobilization for those who receive a second higher education.