State budget-2024 increases education funding by 22%, teachers' salaries will be increased by 10.4% from Janu

The state budget for 2024, which was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday, increases education funding by 22% and allows increasing teachers’ salaries by 10.4% from January and by 12.6% more from April.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Education and Science, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For the next year, almost 22% more than in 2023 was provided for education - UAH 171.2 billion, of which UAH 148.8 billion is the total fund of the Ministry of Education and Science. So, it will be possible to increase funding in many areas, namely: to plan funds for the arrangement of shelters, printing textbooks, providing a New Ukrainian School, creating educational and practical centers for modern professional education," the ministry reports.

The state budget in particular provides for an increase in the educational subvention to UAH 103.2 billion (in 2023 - UAH 87.5 billion).

"This will allow increasing salaries for teachers: by 10.4% from January 1 and by another 12.6% from April 1 (at the tariff grid)," the message says.

For the arrangement of shelters in institutions providing general secondary education, UAH 2.5 billion is provided, for the printing of textbooks - UAH 1.5 billion.

The ministry notes that in 2022, funds for printing textbooks were allocated to the needs of the army. This year, UAH 754.9 million was allocated in the state budget, which was not enough to meet the entire need for textbooks. In October, the Verkhovna Rada made changes to the budget, allocating another UAH 552.8 million for textbooks.

The state budget-2024 also provides for UAH 1.5 billion of subventions for the New Ukrainian School (NUS). For these funds, NUS grades 5-7 will purchase equipment, educational materials, provide the eighth pilot class, and improve the skills of teachers.

In 2024, a subvention for school buses is provided in the amount of UAH 1 billion, the Ministry of Education and Science plans to purchase approximately 500 school buses together with co-financing from local budgets.

Subvention for the modernization of food blocks in schools is UAH 1.5 billion, after the start of a full-scale invasion of russia, funds for this were allocated for the first time.

Also in 2024, a subvention is provided to support children with special educational needs - UAH 304.5 million; to teach children at the "School of Superheroes" - UAH 434.51 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, November 9, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the state budget for 2024, which in particular provides for an increase in the minimum wage and its establishment from January 1 in the amount of UAH 7,100, in hourly terms - UAH 42.6, and from April 1 - UAH 8,000 and UAH 48, respectively.