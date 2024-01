Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, Deputy Chairperson of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Maryana Bezuhla, suggests discussing the possibility of paying for reservation from mobilization.

Bezuhla wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Do you support the possibility of paying for reservation from mobilization: "paying for a combatant"? For example, UAH 200,000 per month. This can also apply to private businesses, companies regarding their employees, etc.," she wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, January 4, the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence of the Verkhovna Rada began consideration of the government's bill on mobilization.

According to the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Davyd Arakhamia, who is also a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, the discussion with the Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and representatives of the Ministry of Defense will last several days.

The newly appointed member of the supervisory board of the Ukrainian Defense Industry joint-stock company (formerly Ukroboronprom), ex-Minister of Economy, Tymofii Mylovanov, offered to discuss the idea of mobilization of men by lottery or drawing.