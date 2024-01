The newly appointed member of the supervisory board of the Ukrainian Defense Industry joint-stock company (formerly Ukroboronprom), ex-Minister of Economy, Tymofii Mylovanov, suggested to discuss the idea of mobilization of men by lottery or drawing.

Mylovanov wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Most of my readers write that the correct approach to mobilization is through a lottery or drawing. The state randomly draws a day and a month. Those people who were born on these days are mobilized, others are not. And it does so for each wave of mobilization. I don't think that this is correct approach. But ... What do you think?" he wrote, offering to discuss the idea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the composition of the supervisory board of the Ukrainian Defense Industry joint-stock company, including Mylovanov.