There will be no collapse in the power system of Ukraine, even if the aggressor state russia carries out massive attacks on energy facilities during the cooling season.

The chairman of the board of the Ukrenergo National Energy Company Volodymyr Kudrytskyi stated this on the air of the United News national telethon on Wednesday, January 3, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kudrytskyi explained that the russians choose cooling periods for their massive attacks, and Ukraine has already passed these tests about 20 times.

"This, of course, will create additional problems for us. But I am sure that this will be a question of the duration of possible interruptions in energy supply due to damage to some facilities, but there will be no collapse in the power system. The enemy will not achieve this," the head of Ukrenergo emphasized.

According to Kudrytskyi, low temperatures are a test for any power system. To pass this period without disconnections, it is necessary to fulfill two conditions: to involve all power units of power plants, which are now in current repairs and to fully use 1700 MW of technical import capability, which Ukrenergo opened at the end of last year, the head of the company emphasized. If Ukrainians also economically consume electricity in the morning and evening hours, this will further help the power system, Kudrytskyi said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, British intelligence believes that the aggressor country russia is changing the tactics of massive shelling of Ukraine with long-range weapons.

On December 20, the Ukrenergo National Energy Company recorded on December 20 the lowest maximum electricity consumption per working day since the beginning of the month.

Recall, on September 27, Kudrytskyi said that the Ukrenergo substations on the eve of the winter period were comprehensively protected from missile attacks.