The aggressor country russia is changing the tactics of massive shelling of Ukraine with long-range weapons.

This is stated in the intelligence update of the British Ministry of Defence.

It is noted that from December 29, 2023, russia increased the intensity of strike operations against Ukraine. Moscow has used a significant part of the stockpile of air-launched missiles that have been fired in recent months.

“The recent strikes likely primarily targeted Ukraine's defense industry. This contrasts with its major attacks last winter which prioritised striking Ukraine's energy infrastructure,” the summary said.

Intelligence emphasizes that russian shelling of energy facilities in early December indicated that the russian federation is going to restart its energy terror. Nevertheless, the latest attacks indicate a change in moscow's tactics.

"These new operations suggest at least a temporary change of approach in Russia's use of long-range weapons. Russian planners almost certainly recognise the growing importance of relative defence industrial capacity as they prepare for a long war," the intelligence added.

Recall that the British intelligence sees a big breakthrough of russia at the front in Ukraine as unlikely.