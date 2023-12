Ukrenergo records the lowest maximum electricity consumption since beginning of month on December 20

On December 20, the Ukrenergo national energy company recorded the lowest maximum electricity consumption on a working day since the beginning of the month.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, December 20, was the warmest day since the beginning of December. The average daily temperature was 4.9 degrees. The maximum daily consumption level on December 20 was in the evening, and was 0.9% lower than December 19. It was the lowest maximum consumption in working day from the beginning of December," the message reads.

It is noted that despite the noticeable warming, the overall level of electricity consumption remains high.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, warming has reduced the level of electricity consumption.