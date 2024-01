As of the morning of Wednesday, January 3, there are no russian missile carriers in the Black Sea.

This is reported by the Navy of Ukraine.

"There are 3 enemy ships in the Black Sea," the message reads.

At the same time, there is 1 enemy ship in the Sea of Azov, and 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including 2 carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, a total salvo of up to 16 missiles.

It will be recalled that the air defense forces managed to shoot down 72 russian missiles, including 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles.

The previous attack by the russians with the use of a large number of missiles occurred on December 29, 2023. Then the occupiers fired 158 air targets over Ukraine.

Meanwhile, another massive missile strike could be repeated in four days. That's how much the russian occupiers need for preparation.