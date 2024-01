Hypocritical russia accuses others of genocide, and it itself bombs civilians - Czech Foreign Ministry

The head of the Czech Foreign Ministry, Jan Lipavsky, accused the aggressor country of russia of hypocrisy after the massive missile attack on Ukraine and assured that there will be no withdrawal of support for the Ukrainians, as the russian federation hopes.

He wrote about it on his Twitter (Х).

The Czech Minister pointed to the hypocrisy of the russian federation, which is shelling civilians in Ukraine.

"Hypocritical russia. It accuses others of genocide and is itself once again bombing civilian targets in Ukraine and murdering innocents. It wants us to be tired of war and give up on the Ukrainians. But that is not going to happen. Not this year, not ever,” the Minister said.

We will remind you that after the new russian missile attack on Ukrainian cities, the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, emphasized the importance of continuous international support for Ukraine.

In addition, the US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink reacted to the morning missile attacks on Ukraine and Kyiv. She emphasized that it is extremely important to support Ukraine now in order to stop putin.