Putin is ringing in 2024 by launching missiles at Kyiv and around the country - US Ambassador to Ukraine on ru

Ms. Ambassador of the United States of America to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, reacted to the morning missile attacks on Ukraine and Kyiv, in particular. She emphasized that it is extremely important to support Ukraine now in order to stop the president of the aggressor state of russia, vladimir putin.

She wrote about this on the X social network.

“Putin is ringing in 2024 by launching missiles at Kyiv and around the country as millions of Ukrainians again take shelter in freezing temps. Loud explosions in Kyiv this morning. It’s urgent and critical that we support Ukraine now - to stop putin here,” she wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of January 2, the russian occupation forces struck 4 times in the city of Kharkiv, in particular, in its central part.

The russians also attacked Kyiv with missiles in the morning of January 2. Currently, 10 victims are known. In addition, Mayor Vitali Klitschko talked about the consequences of russian shelling in the districts of the capital.

Meanwhile, overnight into Tuesday, January 2, the russian federation launched 35 attack drones over Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed all enemy targets.