Air defense downed 10 out of 10 Kinzhal missiles this morning

Air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 10 out of 10 Kinzhal missiles.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Starting at 07:30 a.m., the launch of ten Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K fighters was recorded.

"10 out of 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (destroyed)," the General Staff reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, January 2, the russian invaders attacked the Kyiv Region with drones and missiles. Debris damaged a high-rise building, private houses and cars, an unfinished church, warehouses, and power grids. As a result of the shelling, a couple was killed, there are wounded, including a child.

As a result of russian morning shelling of the city of Kharkiv, one woman was killed, and 41 people are known to have been injured.

A woman was killed as a result of the morning missile attack by the russians. The number of victims in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv has increased to 27 people.

Ukrainian air defense has already shot down 15 russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, which the russians considered indestructible.