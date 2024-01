Russian air attack. Temple, houses and power grids damaged in Kyiv Region, 2 killed and several wounded report

Today, January 2, the russian invaders attacked the Kyiv Region with drones and missiles. Debris damaged a high-rise building, private houses and cars, an unfinished church, warehouses, and power grids. As a result of the shelling, a couple was killed, there are wounded, including a child.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Thus, according to the investigation, on January 2, the armed forces of the russian federation carried out an air attack with missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles over the region.

It is reported that fragments of enemy weapons destroyed and damaged private residential buildings, high-rise buildings and cars of civilians in various districts of the Kyiv Region. Warehouses and power grids were also damaged. In addition, the enemy fired a missile at an unfinished temple and a chapel.

It is indicated that fires broke out at the places where the shrapnel hit.

According to the prosecutor's office, a married couple was killed as a result of the attack, and 6 people, including a child, were previously injured.

Meanwhile, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Serhii Popko, reported that 11 people were injured.

Also, according to the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, 5 apartment buildings were damaged in the town of Vyshneve as a result of falling debris. Evacuation of people to the nearest heating points is organized.

It is reported that a number of private houses and more than 60 cars were damaged in the communities. Falling debris caused a fire in an unfinished church, several businesses and warehouses were damaged. One of the regional medical facilities was damaged.

In addition, in a number of communities of Brovarskyi, Buchanskyi, Fastivskyi, Vyshhorodskyi districts, there were problems with energy supply.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war (Parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a woman was killed as a result of a morning missile attack by the russians. The number of victims in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv has increased to 27 people.

Head of the Holos party, MP from the faction of the same name in the Verkhovna Rada, Kira Rudyk, showed her apartment in Kyiv damaged by the wave of missile attacks.

Meanwhile, as a result of the russian morning shelling of the city of Kharkiv, one woman was killed, and 41 people are known to have been injured.