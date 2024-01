Russia attacks Ukraine with Shaheds at night. Air defense downed all attack drones

Overnight into Tuesday, January 2, the russian federation launched 35 attack drones over Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed all enemy targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram.

It is noted that on the night of January 2, the russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with 35 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-136/131 type from Cape Chauda - Crimea and the Primorsko-Akhtarsk Oblast - russia.

"All enemy attack UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is fighting back against a massive missile attack, loud explosions are heard in the capital.

During the missile attack, the light went out in some districts of Kyiv and the region.

On the night of January 1, 2024, the russian army launched 90 Shahed-136/131 drones over Ukraine. This is a record-breaking number of UAVs launched simultaneously.