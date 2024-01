The russian occupiers during the New Year's night used a record number of kamikaze drones - 90, air defense forces destroyed 87 drones.

The press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on its Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The attack was carried out by waves from four directions: Cape Chauda, Balaklava (both occupied Crimea), Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (both russia).

In total, 90 enemy drones of Shahed-136/131 type were recorded.

The enemy also struck with four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles in the Kharkiv Region, three Kh-31P anti-radar missiles and one Kh-59 missile from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

In most regions of Ukraine, an air alarm was declared along the route of the drones’ flight.

There was also the threat of the use of the Kh-47М2 ‘Kinzhal’ aerobalistic missiles due to the take-off of MiG-31K fighters.

In fact, air defense worked in all regions.

"During the New Year's night, sky defenders managed to destroy a record number of enemy strike UAVs - 87 out of 90 Shahed-136/131," the report said.

The air attack was repelled by mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces, fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russia's losses in the war against Ukraine as of Monday morning, January 1, amounted to 780 occupiers. The total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is approximately 360,010 troops. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed six tanks, 17 BBM, and 18 artillery systems of the enemy.

Besides, on the night of December 31, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with Shahed-type attack UAVs from three directions: Cape Chauda (Crimea), the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and the Kursk Region (the aggressor country of the russian federation).