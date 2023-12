The losses of russia in the war in Ukraine on Friday morning, December 29, amounted to 850 invaders, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 357,520 of the military. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 13 tanks, 36 UAVs and 26 artillery systems.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 12/29/23 were approximately:

personnel - about 357,520 (+ 850) people eliminated;

tanks - 5,953 (+ 13) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 11,033 (+ 18) units;

artillery systems - 8,417 (+ 26) units;

MLRS - 938 (+ 3) units;

air defense equipment - 620 (+ 3) units;

aircraft - 329 units;

helicopters - 324 units;

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 6,539 (+ 36) units;

cruise missiles - 1,620 units;

ships/boats - 23 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 11,215 (+ 35) units;

special equipment - 1,254 (+ 7) units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last Friday, December 22, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the destruction of three Su-34 aircraft of the russians at once. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that it was possible to shoot down the russian aircraft thanks to a brilliantly planned operation. Meanwhile, the Air Force confirmed the downing of two Su-34 and Su-30 fighters. Also, the Armed Forces with a missile strike destroyed the enemy ship Novocherkassk.